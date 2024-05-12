Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $21.22 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.4 %

GL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,766. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

