Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $36.43 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,658 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,230,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,927 shares of company stock worth $57,064,459 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

