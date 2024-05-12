Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $39.33 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,252,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 524,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 76,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.82. 9,288,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,716,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

