Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $42.48 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,701 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Price Performance
Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day moving average is $172.04. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.