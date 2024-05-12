Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $51.87 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.51% of Casey’s General Stores worth $51,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $337.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

About Casey's General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

