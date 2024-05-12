Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $59.90 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 23,171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

MCD traded up $7.05 on Friday, hitting $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,867. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

