Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $72.33 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,017 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $72,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.