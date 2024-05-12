Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 125,488 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1,024.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,738 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,488 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Illumina worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $128,825,000 after buying an additional 41,298 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Illumina stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,134. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

