Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 158,804 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,804 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,944,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,701,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. 877,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

