Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,622 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 39.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $769,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 90.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.55. 1,063,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

