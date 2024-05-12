Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,770 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,736.90. 57,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,152.67 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,616.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,506.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

