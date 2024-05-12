Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 45,693 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,693 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $104,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Linde by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $434.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.69.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

