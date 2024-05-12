Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $48,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $25.72 on Friday, reaching $3,805.75. 282,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,544.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,429.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

