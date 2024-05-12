Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $81,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,805.00.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,693.97. 230,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,508.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,554.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

