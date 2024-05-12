Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,555 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $35,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.