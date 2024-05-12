Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Teekay were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 177,930 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of TK opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $799.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.62. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.27.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 102.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Teekay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.