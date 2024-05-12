Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 31.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

