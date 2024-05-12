TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $51.17 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $165.72 million and approximately $51.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00055162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,265,233 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,193,490 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.