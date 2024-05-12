Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $917.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $623.72 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $422.07 and a 12 month high of $666.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.27 and its 200 day moving average is $542.90.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The business had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 543 shares of company stock valued at $292,219. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

