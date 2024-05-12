Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Hits $886.35 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001478 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $886.35 million and approximately $18.42 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000972 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000868 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,001,966,936 coins and its circulating supply is 981,400,301 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.