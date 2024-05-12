Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:THAR opened at $0.38 on Friday. Tharimmune has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

