The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AES by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,198,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,422. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

