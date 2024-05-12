The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.22.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE BNS opened at C$65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$66.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5706967 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.