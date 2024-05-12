The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,123 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $179,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 16.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 252,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,335,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $178.51. 3,715,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,978. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.94. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.54.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

