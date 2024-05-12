The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,267,000 after buying an additional 129,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CG stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

About The Carlyle Group



The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

