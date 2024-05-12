The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemours to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $28.90 on Friday. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

