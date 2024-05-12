The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $40,764.50 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

