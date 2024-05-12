The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.50

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.90). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 442,939 shares.
The Mission Marketing Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £65.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.50.
About The Mission Marketing Group
The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.
