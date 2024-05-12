The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $3.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get RealReal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REAL

RealReal Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $437.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.94. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 35.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.