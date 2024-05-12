The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,740,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,452 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 292.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

