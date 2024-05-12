Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,667 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $90.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $90.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

