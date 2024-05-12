Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $15.31 Million Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,314 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.45% of Spire worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spire by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SR opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.