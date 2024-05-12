Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 463.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

