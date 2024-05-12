Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.