Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $82,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,276 shares of company stock worth $13,613,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

