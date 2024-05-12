Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $199,000 in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Insider Transactions at Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,602,306 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,921.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,947 shares of company stock worth $127,590. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

