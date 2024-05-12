Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $355,000 in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 120,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 964,280 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Douglas Elliman Trading Down 18.1 %
DOUG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.
About Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
