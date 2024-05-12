Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,655.39 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,750.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,102 shares of company stock worth $45,973,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.