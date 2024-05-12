Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 250,812 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 664,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 525,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 493,759 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDXG. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

