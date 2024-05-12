Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

