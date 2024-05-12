Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,021,197 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,021,197 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,657,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.60 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

