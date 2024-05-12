Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 451 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in McKesson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,040,000 after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $559.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $532.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.34. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

