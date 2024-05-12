Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 624 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

