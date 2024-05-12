Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.29% of Compass Minerals International worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 48.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $30,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

CMP opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

