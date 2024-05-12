Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 59,807 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.18% of SandRidge Energy worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SD opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.16. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

