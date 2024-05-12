Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Raised to $3.25 at Citigroup

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWKS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of TWKS opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth $45,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

