Threshold (T) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Threshold has a total market cap of $363.26 million and $9.04 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03634459 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $13,698,214.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

