Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Tiptree Stock Up 0.2 %

Tiptree stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.23. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tiptree

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 25.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 354,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.