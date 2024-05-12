Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Tiptree Stock Up 0.2 %
Tiptree stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.23. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%.
Tiptree Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Tiptree
In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 25.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 354,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tiptree
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.