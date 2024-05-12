Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Topdanmark A/S Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Topdanmark A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.