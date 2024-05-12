Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Releases Earnings Results

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 179.23%.

Toro Price Performance

TORO stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.98 and a current ratio of 21.01. Toro has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toro stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Toro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

